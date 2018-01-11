12 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Jan. 12-14

Thinkstock

Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Check out our list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

5th Annual Knights of Columbus Comedy Show

Join Big Joe Saturday Jan. 13, 2018 as he hosts a great night of comedy at Our Lady of Lourdes in Whitehouse Station. The night will feature nationally know professional comedians and of course Big Joe will get in on the fun with some stand-up of his own. The cost is $45 and includes the show, beer and wine, and an all you can eat dinner buffet. Proceeds will go to funding various Knights of Columbus charities such as S.H.I.P, Arc of Hunterdon County, Midland School, and Starfish of Hunterdon County. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the buffet dinner and the show will start at 8 p.m. Come on out and have some fun while supporting local charities!

Date: January 13th, 2017

Location: Our Lady of Lourdes

390 County Road 523, White House Station, NJ 08889

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cellar Tasting

Taste previous vintages that have been carefully aged in our wine maker’s private cellar! Join us in our Barrel Room as we re-experience some of our favorite Hawk Haven vintages.

Date: January 13th, 2018 – January 14th, 2018

Location: Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S. Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

Special Olympics Polar Bear Plunge

Join in the fun of a January Polar Bear Plunge at the Wildwoods Convention Center and the Wildwoods Beach! Registration begins at 10 am. Plunge begins at 1 pm. Event supports training and competition for more than 25,000 athletes of Special Olympics New Jersey.

Date: January 13th, 2018

Location: Wildwoods Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Live & Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney

Veteran of the Broadway hit, Beatlemania, Tony Kishman has toured worldwide with productions of Twist and Shout, Classical Mystery Tour, All You Need Is Love, Legends in Concert, and was a member of classic rock band, Wishbone Ash. Live and Let Die features a four piece band lead by Tony Kishman (vocals, bass, guitar & piano) and a full symphony orchestra lead by orchestrator & conductor, Martin Herman. You’ll hear, complete in every detail, hit songs from the Beatles catalog and Paul McCartney’s solo works.

Date: January 12th, 2018

Location: Levoy Theatre

126 N. High St., Millville, NJ 08332

Peter & The Wolf

This tantalizing version of the classic Russian folk tale, “Peter & The Wolf” brings together all the elements of growing up – daring, defiance, confidence and courage. THE MUSIC: A different instrument and melody (or “leitmotif”) represents each character of the play, creating an excellent link to understanding all types of music. THE STORY: A true adventure about a spirited young boy who meets the challenge of danger with courage, creativity and leadership. THE CELEBRATION: The value of love, friendship and caring. The lessons of greed, arrogance and prejudice. There is innocence and wisdom, youth and maturity, conflict resolution, moral development, and beauty in the natural order of life!

Date: January 14th, 2018

Location: The Levoy Theatre

126-130 N. High St., Millville, NJ 08332

MERCER COUNTY

The Arts Council of Princeton presents Heroes of Comic Art

The Arts Council of Princeton presents Heroes of Comic Art, featuring original published artworks by Jack Kirby, Gil Kane, Carmine Infantino, Joe Kubert, Curt Swan, John Buscema, Jack Davis, Steve Ditko and other great artists that created many of the comic heroes that we enjoy in today’s books and films. “Heroes of American Comic Art” will be on view in the Arts Council’s award-winning Taplin Gallery from January 3 through March 10, 2018, with an Opening Reception on Saturday, January 13 from 3 – 5 pm. The works on view are from the collection of Charles David Viera. An exhibition of Viera’s own original work, Narrative Paintings, will simultaneously be displayed in the Arts Council’s Lower Level Gallery from January 3 through February 3, 2018, with an Opening Reception on Saturday, January 13 from 3 – 5 pm.

Date: January 13th, 2018

Location: Paul Robeson Center for the Arts

102 Witherspoon St., Princeton, NJ 08542

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

North Jersey Orchid Show and Sale

The North Jersey Orchid Society, New Jersey’s largest and oldest orchid society, will hold its 51th annual show and sale Friday – Saturday 9 am – 5 pm, Sunday 9 am – 4 pm. With approximately 25,000 known species and more than 250,000 hybrids, orchids are the largest family of flowering plants on the planet. Orchids are found on nearly every continent and in a surprising range of environments from the Everglades of Florida to the cloud forests of South America. The show will feature nearly a thousand blooming orchids originating from all over the world of all shapes and sizes and colors of the rainbow. In addition, there are free daily educational workshops for growers of all levels. Topics include orchids for beginners and how to grow orchids in your home. Check the website for additional workshop topics and schedule. Free admission, free parking, and twice-a-day drawings.

Date: January 12th, 2018 – January 14th, 2018

Location: Rutgers University Douglass Cook Student Center

100 George St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Garden State Outdoor Sports Show

The Garden State Outdoor Sports Show will take place at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center in Edison. There will be 200 plus exhibiting companies and over 15,000 attendees it is the east coast’s premier event.

Date: January 11th, 2018 – January 14th, 2018

Location: New Jersey Convention & Expo Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Fundraiser for the Kologi Family

Cost will be $20.00 Per Person for Buffet and live music by the Sundries Trio and many more musicians performing through out this event also Gift Auction Cash Bar will be on site

Date: January 12th, 2017

Location: William Hill Sports Bar at Monmouth Park

175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757

MORRIS COUNTY

All Hands on Deck

Enjoy an all-singing, all-dancing, All-American 1942 Roadshow and Radio Broadcast reproduction filled with the songs, dances and laughs that America has loved for 70 years! Featuring a nine-piece orchestra, classic commercials, tight harmonies, impromptu skits, and over 40 of the greatest American songs ever written, All Hands on Deck is a musical patriotic salute to America. Performance at 3 pm. Tickets: $29 – $59.

Date: January 14th, 2018

Location: Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Manhattan Comedy Night

Stand-up comedy direct from the clubs of New York City. Line-up subject to change:

DF Sweedler, Bob Dibuono, Nate MacIntosh, Nick Griffin, Jon Fisch. Mature themes, language. Adults only. Performance at 8 pm. Tickets: $25 – $30

Date: January 12th, 2018

Location: Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

UNION COUNTY

Johnny Cash Tribute Starring Philip Bauer

W.S. Holland (Johnny Cash’s only drummer) summed it up after playing for Philip: “It was spooky. He is the best I have ever seen.” Philip considers it a blessing to be able to bring the music and memories of Johnny Cash to all his audiences. His show has taken him all across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and six 26 city tours of Australia. Philip Bauer began his entertainment career in 1985 by winning a state-wide talent contest in Minnesota. Bauer took 1st place in a field of over 800 contestants at the Minnesota state fair. In 1986, he was asked to perform nightly at the fair with a 40 piece orchestra. This award winning entertainer was a proud member of the Oklahoma Opry Association where he was honored with Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Date: January 13th, 2018

Location: Union County Performing Arts Center Main Stage

1601 Irving St., Rahway, NJ 07065

See all of the New Jersey 101.5 events coming up

See who's playing in Asbury Park