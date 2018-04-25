Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

New Jersey is sandwiched between two of the country's biggest cities, but that doesn't mean you have to hit New York or Philadelphia to find adventure. In fact, New Jersey is home to a lot more than just the Jersey Shore, pork roll, and a strip mall on every corner.

On this week's Forever 39 podcast, we dive into a list of New Jersey's hidden gems by New Jersey Family magazine. Angel Madison, the magazine's managing editor, said the list was compiled from submissions from their readers.

"We asked our readers to send us their very favorite things that are in their neighborhood that no one else knows about," Madison said.

The list, which consists of nearly 40 hidden gems, is divided into four parts: good eats, historic sites, educational spots and museums, and outdoor treasures. With a list this extensive, you're bound to find something that strikes your fancy.

From the Howell Living History Farm to the Silverball Museum Arcade, click on the podcast player above as we highlight 11 of the places you may have never heard about in New Jersey. Perhaps your next adventure will be snapping a selfie with an alpaca in Peapack or taking a cheesemaking class in Long Valley.

To see New Jersey Family magazine's complete list of hidden gems, click here.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

