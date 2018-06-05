Depending on who you believe, the Internet killed the chain restaurants, Uber killed the chain restaurants, millennials killed the chain restaurants, the farm-to table-movement killed the chain restaurants. But the fact is, restaurant chains here in New Jersey and all over the country are suffering from a sort of identity crisis.

In my opinion, it’s because they are trying to recreate themselves and be all things to all people in order to try to recapture some of the market share that any of the aforementioned evils took away. Wouldn’t it be better if they understood that the marketplace is different and adjusted for that and then just concentrated on what they do best?

In the interest of that, we thought we would remind the chain restaurants here in New Jersey what their customers are flocking to them for.. and hopefully will continue to. These are the food items that our listeners said they go to the chains for:

Olive Garden — Chicken Alfredo (closely followed by breadsticks)

Stewarts — Texas Chili Dog

Cheesecake Factory — Chicken Piccata

Outback Steakhouse — Bloomin’ Onion

Bonefish Grill — Firecracker Shrimp

Golden Corral — Country Fried Bacon

Quaker Steak and Lube — Wings

Red Lobster — Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Chick-fil-A — Chicken Sandwich with Polynesian Sauce

TGI Fridays — Potato Skins

More from New Jersey 101.5: