Divorce attorneys will tell you that conflicts over money are among the biggest reasons why couples split, and considering that so many people are keeping secrets about their finances, it's really no surprise.

A recent survey by CreditCards.com finds that 15 million U.S. adults in live-in relationships admit to having credit cards or bank accounts that their partners don't know about. And there's another 9 million people that indicated they used to have secret accounts in the past, but no longer do.

Millennials are more likely than other generations to keep financial secrets from their significant others. The survey finds 31 percent of millennials admit to having ever had secret accounts from their current spouses or partners. That compares to 24 percent of Gen-Xers and 17 percent of baby boomers.

And while some of the statistics might not be that surprising to you, this one threw us for a loop. More than 30 percent of those polled think hiding accounts is worse than physical cheating. Yes, you heard that right ... worse than physical cheating.

In this Forever 39 podcast, we discuss why some people feel financial infidelity is worse than physical infidelity, why people cheat financially in the first place and how to stop it if you're guilty of this financial deception.

The news isn't all bad though. In fact, the survey finds that most couples are pretty open about their finances. More than 60 percent said they discuss finances with their partner at least a few times a month, compared to 11 percent who said they never discuss the matter.

Interestingly, while the majority of couples polled said they do talk openly about their finances, only 52 percent believe their partners aretotally honest with them about their money. So maybe the news isn't all that good after all.

