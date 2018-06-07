‘You aren’t listening’ — NJ native Malcolm Jenkins schools Trump’s America

PHILADELPHIA — Piscataway native Malcolm Jenkins let the cards do the talking.

Sitting at his locker during a practice on Wednesday, Jenkins held handwritten cards instead of answering questions from reporters about the Eagles being uninvited by President Donald Trump to the White House Super Bowl ceremony.

Jenkins identified several players, including teammates Chris Long and Torey Smith, as "true patriots."

Colin Kaepernick, an unsigned NFL free agent who started the movement of players kneeling during the national anthem, donated $1 million to charity.

He noted Long donated his entire year's salary to educational initiatives.

Jenkins also wrote a series of cards relating to incarcerated black men and police violence, ending with a card that read "You aren't listening."

One card said that New Orleans Saints players Ben Watson and Demario Davis "helped push through LA House bill 265 restoring voting rights for formerly incarcerated citizens.

"More than 60% of people in prison are people of color"

"Nearly 200,000 juveniles enter the adult criminal system each year, most for non-violent crimes. #StopSchoolPipelineToPrison

"In 2018 439 people shot and killed by police (thus far). In US pop 8%=African American males. Shot by police 25%=African American males

All-Pro center Jason Kelce told The Associated Press that players filled out forms anonymously indicating whether they wanted to go to the White House. The players did not urge a collective decision on what to do as a team, giving each player his own option of whether to take the trip.

Brandon Smith, Jenkins, Long and Smith had said that they would not go.

Trump said in a statement that some members of the Super Bowl championship team "disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart." He held a patriotic themed ceremony at the White House.

