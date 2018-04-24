Will the Philadelphia Eagles visit the White House?

PHILADELPHIA — When will the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles visit the White House? And how many members of the team will make the trip?

The question was raised by the New York Times with White House press secretary Sarah Sanders who told the newspaper that the team is discussing a date.

After the Eagles' 41-33 win over the Patriots, three player they would not make the trip: Malcolm Jenkins, defensive lineman Chris Long and wide receiver Torrey Smith.

A fourth, defensive end Brandon Graham, added himself to the list on Monday during an interview with a Philadelphia radio station.

"I won't be there," Graham said without further explanation.

Piscataway native Malcolm Jenkins, who said he raised his arm during most of the regular season to protest social injustice as the national anthem was performed, told CNN on Monday that he "does not anticipate" going to Washington with the team.

“I’m about, you know, creating positive change in the communities that I come from, whether it be Philadelphia, New Jersey, Ohio, Louisiana or this entire country," he said when asked what his message was for President Donald Trump.

"My message has been clear all year. I want to see changes in our criminal justice system. I want to see us push for economical and educational advancement in communities of color and low-income communities. And I want to see our relationship between our communities and our law enforcement be advanced," he said.

Long did not go to the White House last April when he was a member of the New England Patriots.

Owner Jeffrey Lurie, meanwhile, is not a fan of President Donald Trump. In a recording of a private meeting of owners at NFL headquarters, The Times reported that Lurie called the Trump presidency "disastrous."

Trump disinvited the NBA championship Golden State Warriors from a White House visit after Stephen Curry hesitated about going.

"Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn," Trump tweeted.

The team, not clear if just Curry or the team were no longer welcome, made the decision to decline the invitation.