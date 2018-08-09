Would you quit for a better-paying job? Here’s the right way to leave

Better than 4 in 10 workers polled by Office Team say they would leave their current job for one with better pay. Another poll by Robert Half finds almost 6 in 10 employers will make a counteroffer to retain a key player.

"Many individuals would leave their job for another opportunity that would have the same sort of culture, but more importantly, increased pay," said Robert Half Vice President Ryan Gatto, who is based in Saddle Brook.

"In certain functional areas, depending on your skill set, individuals that are out there in the market are looking for the best available offer."

On the employer side, Robert Half shows nearly 6 in 10 employers will make a counteroffer if they suspect an important employee is considering jumping ship for greener pastures.

Employers want to do this in order "to prevent the loss of institutional knowledge, followed by not wanting to spend time or money on hiring a replacement," Gatto said.

"So companies are definitely cognizant of their culture, of the work/life balance, in order to keep individuals happy within the rules that they set."

But Gatto says many times that's only a "band-aid," because their data shows the same employee leaves an average of 1.7 years later.

He also offers some tips for quitting the right way:

1 — Give proper notice. Set a meeting with your manager, and provide the proper notice. The standard is two weeks.

2 — Get things in order. Supply written instructions to team members who may be on projects with you, and make sure that they have access to the tools and information needed to complete those assignments.

3 — Stay positive. Thank your colleagues and the people that you report to. Provide your contact information and reach out to those with whom you would like to keep in touch.

