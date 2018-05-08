Workplaces need these perks to keep employees engaged

Do you daydream at work? Wish you were doing something else? According to a new Accountemps survey, workers admit to being checked out 26 percent of the time they're on the clock.

About 47 percent of employees say they want better perks and 38 percent want more challenging assignments, especially in the 18-34 age group.

Those age 55 and older say they less red tape would help boost morale.

Richard Singer, director of permanent placement for Robert Half International with offices in Woodbridge, Princeton and Red Bank, says some of the perks include more flexibility, nap rooms, on-site gyms and free snacks. He says a lot of companies are doing this where they have a room for employees can go and escape from it all for a few minutes.

Some employers are even putting in a bar where they don't actually serve liquor. But they have lounge chairs and soft drinks. It allows employees to relax, think and get the creative juices flowing.

Another perk is forcing people to go out to lunch.

"Eating at your desk, eight hours, 10 hours a day, I feel is counter-productive and so do a lot of people responding to this survey," says Singer.

He says the most engaged professionals are in Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City and Charlotte, North Carolina. The least engaged workers can be found in Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. New Jersey falls in the middle.

Singer adds that having a disengaged worker is risky. The main risk is longevity and losing the employee especially in this market where it's so hard to find certain skill sets, he says.

In order to boost morale, Singer suggests managers should create an engaging, fun environment for workers. Have breaks where you can take the pressure off people. Participate in office gatherings and celebrations outside of work. Once or twice a month, take the employee to lunch.

He says doing those things gives employers a chance to really get to know their workers.

Employers should be more open to feedback from their employees. In turn, employees should speak up if the workload is too much and if it's increasing to the point where it's affecting morale.

