Wire problems cause 90-minute NJ Transit delays into NYC

NEWARK — Amtrak overhead wires problems were blamed for 90-minute delays for NJ Transit riders into New York Monday.

The problem wire was east of Penn Station, according to Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams, who said crews were still working on the problem as of late Monday morning,

The problem developed toward the end of the Monday morning commute, when NJ Transit first announced 30-minute delays.

PATH was cross honoring NJ Transit rail tickets at NY 33rd Street, Hoboken & Newark Penn Station. NJ Transit bus and private bus carriers are cross-honoring NJ Transit Rail ticket and passes at Hoboken, New York and Newark Penn Station.

The delays happened as Gov. Phil Murphy announced a plan to hire more NJ Transit bus drivers.

"For too long, @NJTRANSIT bus customers have dealt with harsh challenges in their daily commutes," the governor tweeted prior to the start of his announcement at the NJ Transit Bus Central Maintenance Facility in Newark.

Frustrated NJ Transit riders took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

