Who’s leaving hats & scarves for the needy on Morristown statues?

MORRISTOWN — Every winter since 2014, seasonal outerwear has shown up from time to time atop the heads and around the necks of the historical statues on the Morristown Green.

No one knows the identity of who leaves the hats and scarves there, and that's by design: They'd rather focus on raising community awareness of the homeless population in and around the town.

Turns out, there are multiple people behind the collective name of the Morristown Fiber Fairy, and they range in age from 17 — a senior at Morristown High School — to late 50s.

Most of the items the Fiber Fairy places on the statues, of course free to those in dire need, are homemade. But the Regalo gift shop in Morris Plains also accepts donations, which are picked up by a third party. The Fiber Fairy asks that the hats be extra-large, as the George Washington statue in particular has a big head.

Staying anonymous has been a sizable challenge for the Fairy.

"I have to wait until there's relatively very little activity going on on the Green, so that people aren't staring or taking pictures of me," the Fairy said when reached by phone.

The individuals who comprise the Fiber Fairy have, from time to time, been "accused" of playing that role, but none has admitted as much.

"It's really not about who we are, it's about shedding light on those who are experiencing homelessness, and how we can all help," the Fairy said, adding that it doesn't take a lot of time or money to help those in need.

The homeless population, the Fiber Fairy said, is not invisible in Morristown nor anywhere else in the state, and an effort should be made to make those people feel visible. And just maybe, the volunteer work being done in Morristown will inspire others to donate during the winter and make a difference.

Follow the Morristown Fiber Fairy on Facebook and Twitter, or email morristownfiberfairy@yahoo.com.

Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

The above post is sponsored by Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation, which supports the programs and services of the hospital. Donations to Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation go directly to helping pioneer new specialized care and serve more children in need. To help, or for more information: visit childrens-specialized.org; find Children's Specialized Hospital on Facebook, or follow on it on Twitter.

What's So Great About The Garden State? Share your good news about New Jersey. First Name *

Last Name *

Your town (or your group's town) *

Your Phone Number *

Your Email Address *

Share your Good News *

Captcha

More from New Jersey 101.5: