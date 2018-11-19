Where to get (STILL) a free turkey in NJ for Thanksgiving 2018

With a few days left before Thanksgiving, at least one supermarket chain is still offering a chance for customers to get a free bird for the table.

ShopRite is offering customers who spend $400 between Oct. 14 and Thanksgiving Day a free turkey, ham, turkey breast, kosher chicken, lasagna or tofurky, according to the store's website . All customers have to do to qualify for the deal is to use their Price Plus club card.

Customers do not need to keep their receipts. According to the company, all sales are tracked in its registers, allowing for easier redemption of the freebie.

The offer also applies to ShopRite from Home orders, and any orders that are picked up or delivered during the same period of time.

Acme was offering a free turkey for customers who spent $100, but that offer expired last week. Rather than a free bird, the supermarket is offering Jennie-O Signature Farms Grate A Basted Frozen Turkeys for 39 cents per pound , according to the store's website.

Delish.com also has a list of other supermarkets that are offering free or discounted turkeys for the holiday, including Fareway, Hy-Vee, Safeway and Winco.

More From New Jersey 101.5