Where can you get Eagles NFC championship gear?

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is dunked (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA —The Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl. Now where are you going?

The Eagles dominated the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 on Sunday and take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on February 4.

Be the first to display your Eagles pride and grab official NFC Championship gear on Sunday night and again Monday morning 6 a.m. at both Dick’s Sporting Goods and Modell’s locations in South Jersey.

Dicks locations in South Jersey:

Burlington Township – Towne Crossing Shopping Center

Cherry Hill – Market Place at Garden State Park

Mays Landing – Wrangleborough Consumer Square

Manahawkin – Stafford Park

Vineland – Vineland

Modell’s locations in South Jersey:

Cherry Hill – Garden State Pavilions

Cinnaminson – The Marketplace at Cinnaminson

Deptford – Deptford Mall (Monday only)

Hamilton (Mercer)- Hamilton Marketplace

West Berlin – Berlin Circle Plaza

Show you Eagles pride! Send photos and video of your celebration to reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

The Birds are moving on and @Modells is open late so you can get your official NFC Championship merchandise!! Stop by the store or shop online now: https://t.co/q62QKNwU4m pic.twitter.com/pU9OpfaATE — Modell's (@Modells) January 22, 2018

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on