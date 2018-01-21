Where can you get Eagles NFC championship gear?

Contact Us
By Dan Alexander January 21, 2018 9:51 PM
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is dunked
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is dunked (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA —The Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl. Now where are you going?

The Eagles dominated the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 on Sunday and take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on February 4.

Be the first to display your Eagles pride and grab official NFC Championship gear on Sunday night and again Monday morning 6 a.m. at both Dick’s Sporting Goods and Modell’s locations in South Jersey.

Dicks locations in South Jersey:

  • Burlington Township – Towne Crossing Shopping Center
  • Cherry Hill – Market Place at Garden State Park
  • Mays Landing – Wrangleborough Consumer Square
  • Manahawkin – Stafford Park
  • Vineland – Vineland

Modell’s locations in South Jersey:

  • Cherry Hill – Garden State Pavilions
  • Cinnaminson – The Marketplace at Cinnaminson
  • Deptford – Deptford Mall (Monday only)
  • Hamilton (Mercer)- Hamilton Marketplace
  • West Berlin – Berlin Circle Plaza

Show you Eagles pride! Send photos and video of your celebration to reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

 

 

