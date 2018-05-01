We got your New Jersey town slogans right here!

Most of us know New Jersey's slogan is "The Garden State," but some of the towns slogans leave a lot to be desired — especially if we're being totally honest. So I asked if you were going to come up with a slogan for your town, what would you honestly come up with?

Being from Union City, I'd go with "Union City ... Never too crowded for YOU!" Also, "Marlboro ... where people from Brooklyn end up," and of course "Roosevelt ... where people will always ask you 'Where's that?'"

Here's what else we've got ...

Gary Cavico: "Lakewood stay out of Jackson"

Michael Beifeld: "Westfield... where a 3 bedroom Cape costs as much as a studio on Park Avenue"

Gino Formaroli: "THE WORLD HAS TAKEN, NOW TRENTON IS FORSAKEN"

Matt Guerriero: "Wall Township, if you're backwards thinking and corrupt then this is your safe haven"

Art Szcykalski: "Maple Shade, a nice place to sleep"

John Skinski: "Pennington... The New Mayberry"

Chris Hayes: "Voorhees. It's like vanilla, only less exciting."

Frank Thomas Dell'Orto: "Somerville: While other towns are getting rid of their traffic circles, we're making ours even more exciting!"

Beth Asaro: "Lambertville- where you can shop, play and eat with a river view"

Michele Spagnuolo "Elmwood Park - We are not Paterson"

Sharon Lasher: "West Orange, New Jersey, the center of the universe!"

Teddy Pastore: "Pennsburg welcome to a whole lot of nothin"

Comic Dave Evans: "Cherry Hill...Who let the gentiles in?

Paul Venier: "Toms River, so crowded that you have to pack a lunch if you plan on driving around a jughandle."

Thomas Mongelli: "Lakehurst... Keep moving, nothing to see here"

... How about "Home of the Hindenberg?"

Roy Bucci: "Hamilton welcomes you with open arms. Now open your wallet"

Chris Franceschini: “Marlton: The Place Next To The Pines”

