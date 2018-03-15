Way more pets die on United than any other airline

TRENTON — If you are flying with your pet you'll want to think twice about what airline to use.

Of the 24 pets that died on aircrafts of the major U.S. airlines in 2017, 18 died on United Airlines, according to Department of Transportation data. Three animals each airline died on American, Delta and Alaska Airlines. The data was first reported by the Huffington Post.

The airline has been under criticism after a dog forced to fly in the overhead bin on a flight from Houston to New York died.

In a statement to the Huffington Post, the airline took full responsibility for the incident for the "tragic accident." Spokesman Charlie Hobart said it offered condolences to the family. An investigation is underway to ensure that a similar incident never occurs again, the airline said.

Carvana Cloud, Chief of the Harris County, Texas District Attorney's Animal Cruelty Division, told KPRC TV in Houston her office would like to investigate the dog's death but the jurisdiction needs to be determined as to where the dog died.

