Keith Urban pops in at NJ Wawa, Jersey woman spots him some cash

Not even Keith Urban can resist a Wawa run while in Jersey. On Friday, the country superstar (who's married to Nicole Kidman) stopped into a Burlington County location of the beloved convenience store, around his Camden concert. Before Urban borrowed some cash from one of his tour members, a South Jersey customer seized the chance to pay it forward. Substitute teacher, Ruth Reed now has a summer story she's bound to be sharing for years.

Olivia Prouse also shared the story on Twitter , noting "My favorite story of the day is how my 3rd grade teacher thought Keith Urban was down on his luck and couldn’t pay for his Wawa snacks so she bought them for him. What an angel."

Urban and Kelsea Ballerini played at the BB&T Pavilion on Friday night. The Nashville star (by way of Australian childhood) and one-time American Idol judge even chatted about the venue from his tour bus, in a video clip:

Other Jersey fans noted it's been a star-studded summer for NJ , coming off Al Pacino's recent pizza run at Manco & Manco in Ocean City. There was also Ray Romano's traditional LBI family vacation. This year, he stopped at The Sandbox Cafe Surf City .

