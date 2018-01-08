Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Watch out Monday: Freezing rain means a slippery afternoon drive

By Dan Alexander January 8, 2018 2:43 PM
Electronic sign warning about storm on I-95 in Mercer County
Electronic sign warning about storm on I-95 in Mercer County (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

TRENTON — It will be a slick and slippery ride home for New Jersey commuters, with yet another round of wintry weather.

A weak storm system will push into the Garden State Monday afternoon, with light showers spreading from west to east through Monday evening. Two straight weeks of temperatures below freezing means every outdoor surface is frozen, creating ideal circumstances for freezing rain.

“Ice storms (freezing rain events) are one of the worst kinds of weather, in my opinion,” Townsquare Media Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said. “Light snow would be manageable, as you’d get some traction. On the other hand, the worst-case scenario for Monday afternoon is freezing rain. That’s when liquid rain droplets fall through above-freezing air, hit a cold below-freezing surface (like a roadway, a sidewalk, your car, etc.) and immediately freeze into ice.

“Even a trace of ice accretion (accumulation) is enough to make for incredibly slippery and treacherous driving conditions”

Some school districts dismissed classes early on Monday afternoon to get students home ahead of the storm.

“It will definitely be a very challenging commute home this afternoon. … We expect very icy, slick, treacherous driving conditions this afternoon,” New Jersey Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Schapiro said.

Enough salt and sand remains on the roads that no pre-treatment will be necessary, he said. Crews will be ready for what is being considered a spreading event to keep the roads clear, he said.

Schapiro said the icy conditions make it important to be patient behind the wheel and leave extra space between other cars.

NJ Transit, which canceled 15 trains during Monday morning’s commute because of the cold, could have additional issues if rails and overhead wires ice up. Two jet-engine-powered snow blowers are available for NJ Transit to remove ice and snow from tracks and critical switching areas.

Newark Liberty International Airport had two-hour delays on arrivals, according to FlightAware.com, with 55 flights heading to Newark canceled. 56 departures are also canceled.

How will the messy weather affect your commute? Contact reporter Dan Alexander with your pictures and video at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Filed Under: Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM