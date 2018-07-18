Want to see Springsteen’s Broadway show? Check Netflix!

When Bruce Springsteen's sold out Broadway show ends its run in December people will be still be able to see the him perform his hits without taking a hit to the wallet.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that the show will be available on the streaming service as of Dec. 15, the same day it is expected to close in New York. The Freehold native had already announced two extensions of the show, extending the run from an original expected closure in February, then through June and now into December.

"We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen — a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman — to Netflix in this historic one man show," Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Srandos said.

Springsteen's manager Jon Landau said the goal of bringing the show to Netflix is to "bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce's entire audience intact and complete."

By the time the curtain falls for the final time Springsteen will have done 236 performances, according to a statement from Netflix. It first started in previews on Oct. 3, 2017, and officially opened on Oct. 12.

More From New Jersey 101.5