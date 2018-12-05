Waiting for Amazon packages? NJ cops find them on roadside

HARDING — Some people will have to wait a little longer than they expected to get their packages delivered after police found several strewn along the side of the road.

The problems in this Morris County municipality are part of a larger problem this holiday season with several municipalities reporting packages being stolen from people's front porches, and at least one delivery person injured on their route.

Chief Erik Heller told NJ.com that police found 24 boxes that had been shipped by Amazon on the side of Fawn Hill Drive last Wednesday, and that they had been "rummaged through."

A spokesperson for Amazon told NJ.com that the company is "working with law enforcement as they investigate and will work with customers directly to make things right."

Police in Harding provided tips for preventing packages from being stolen, including:

Customizing deliveries to ensure customers are home and able to get the packages when they arrive.

If you're not going to be home when the package is due to arrive consider having it sent to either your workplace, family member or a friend who will be home at that time.

Require a signature at the time of delivery.

Leave special instructions for the delivery company. This can include leaving packages at the rear of your house or by the garage to ensure that only you know where it will be, and it won't be sitting out in the open.

