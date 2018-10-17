UFO over Parkway? NJ driver captures video of mystery lights in sky

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — What were the lights in the sky over the Garden State Parkway on Tuesday night?

Chevy White told New Jersey 101.5 that he was heading south around 7:30 p.m. when he saw the blinking lights on a long object in the sky.

"At first I thought it was a tower with lights on it for airplanes at night to see because it was sitting still. Then it started to float over the Parkway slowly and at that time I couldn’t tell what it was. By the time it reached the other side, it got out of my view behind some trees. When traffic started moving I looked to my left and saw what almost looked like a airplane but the shape of it was slightly different and it was pretty big," White said.

The object did not make noise.

White said he doesn't think the object was a drone as it was flying away when he was recording and it looked bigger before he started recording.

"It looked like another flying object came behind it and that’s when it started to take off back over the Parkway and over the tree line," White said.

State Police spokesman Lt. Ted Schafer said they did not receive any calls on Tuesday night about lights in the sky.

