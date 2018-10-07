7 die on New Jersey roads this weekend

COLTS NECK —It has been a deadly weekend on New Jersey roads with at least seven people losing their lives since Friday night.

The 20-year-old male driver and front passenger inside a Nissan Sentra were killed when it went off the road around 3:10 a.m. Sunday morning south of Route 561, according to State Police spokesman Trooper Alejandro Goez. The car hit several trees and caught fire, according to Goez.

Two rear passengers were hospitalized for serious injuries. A 20-year-old male was flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden while a 19-year-old male went to the trauma unit at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic CIty.

Goez identified the front passenger as Tyleek Jones, 20, of Atlantic City and the rear passengers as Adam Jones, 19, of Galloway and Danie Pettus, 20, of Atlantic City. The identity of the driver was not disclosed.

Two people were killed in a crash involving an overturned truck on Route 18 on Saturday night,

The driver of a tanker truck and their passenger were pronounced dead at the scene on Route 18 northbound in Colts Neck near Route 537 following the overturn, according to Colts Neck police Lt. Frank Leccese. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Leccese did not disclose the identities of the driver and passenger or what caused the truck to overturn.

There was also a small spill of fuel oil that was cleaned up by the Monmouth County Haz-Mat team and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Route 18 was closed in both directions at Route 537 for most of the evening

Three people died in a head-on collision in Pennsville Friday night when a northbound car crossed the center line on Hook Road and hit a southbound car.

The three people killed were all in the northbound car and were pronounced dead at the scene. They were described as a 74-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, all from neighboring Carneys Point Township.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More From New Jersey 101.5