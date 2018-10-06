3 killed in head-on crash in Salem County

(6ABC Action News)

PENNSVILLE — Police say a head-on collision between two cars claimed the lives of three people.

Township police say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday when a northbound car crossed the center line and collided with a southbound car.

The three people killed were all in the northbound car and were pronounced dead at the scene. They were described as a 74-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, all from neighboring Carneys Point.

The driver and a passenger of the other car were taken to a hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening. Both are from Wilmington, Delaware. Two children in that car were believed uninjured.

Police Chief Allen Cummings called the crash "horrific."

