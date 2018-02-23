‘Twas the Night Before the Plunge



It's here! Just a few more hours until the 25th annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights New Jersey. We hope this gets you excited for what will most likely be another record breaking year.

If you are headed to the plunge tomorrow here's everything you need to know including registration info, alternate traffic routes, and how you can win cash by submitting your photos through the NJ 101.5 app.

Don't forget to stop by and say hi between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. upstairs at The Spicy Cantina. Can't wait to see you all tomorrow!

If you can't make it this year but still would like to be a part of the fundraising efforts you can visit the Polar Bear Plunge Seaside donation page to help support Special Olympics NJ.