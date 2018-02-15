Truck fire causes Turnpike delays near Exit 7A

ROBBINSVILLE — The cleanup of a truck fire on the New Jersey Turnpike during the Thursday morning commute continued to have an impact hours later.

The tractor trailer was hauling a load of assorted goods for Bed, Bath & Beyond when it caught fire around 7:40 a.m. in the southbound outer lanes at the Route 195 overpass, according to Trooper Alejandro Goez, a spokesman for the State Police.

The two people inside the truck were outside the truck as police and fire crews arrived and were not injured, Goez said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The right lane just past the ramps for Exit 7A were blocked as the contents of the truck were off-loaded.

Goez said that the fire caused guard rail damage that was being repaired early in the afternoon.

Pictures for this report are courtesy Dennis Symons

