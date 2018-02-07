Truck crashes close NJ Turnpike and Cuomo Bridge

MANSFIELD — A truck overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike after the driver had a medical issue at the end of the Wednesday morning commute.

Sylvester Sopkoh, 60, of Mansfield, hit another vehicle before the truck turned over, blocking all the outer lanes just south of Exit 6 for the Pennsylvania Turnpike, State Police spokesman Lt. Ted Schafer said. One lane was opened around 10:30 p.m.

Sopkoh is a driver for Wheaton Van Lines and was driving a truck from Indiana, according to Schafer.

Schafer said the crash remains under investigation and did not know if the wintry weather played a role in the crash.

Weather played a role in the closure of both directions of the new Mario Cuomo Bridge on the New York Thruway around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. CBS New York reported a jackknifed tractor trailer caused a 20-car chain reaction.

Delay approaching the Mario Cuomo Bridge from the Rockland County side (NY Thruway)

