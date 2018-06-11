Trooper pulled over retired officer who helped deliver him
New Jersey Trooper Michael Patterson was in for a surprise when he pulled over retired Piscataway Police Officer Matthew Bailly.
He pulled him over for having tinted windows and then learned that the driver had actually delivered him as a baby 27 years earlier! What are the chances of that happening?
Trooper Patterson joined my on Friday and we're happy to honor both the Trooper and the retired officer for #BlueFriday.
