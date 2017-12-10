Trains, carousels, Santa’s workshop: Winter Wonderland is back

Story by Taryn Pire and provided by New Jersey Family magazine .

If you’ve ever taken the kids to Van Saun County Park, you’ve probably all fallen in love with the zoo, the train and the awesome playgrounds. Now that the holiday season is officially underway, you’ll have a bunch more reasons to take the kids to the beloved park in Paramus.

Winter Wonderland at Van Saun Park opened for its second year in a row this Thanksgiving weekend, and will be open to the public weekends and select weekdays through Jan. 1 (the ice rink will stay open on weekends through Jan. 28).

The seasonal spectacular features a number of wintry attractions, including open-air ice rinks (there’s a synthetic rink for beginners that parents can walk on sans-skates!), unlimited Bergen Express Train and carousel rides and Santa’s North Pole Dome Workshop (get pics with the Big Guy here). If you’re feeling chilly, head to the indoor beer garden and grab a glass of vino to wash down your food truck fare with (think waffles, empanadas and pizza). And of course, your Winter Wonderland ticket gains you access to the zoo, as well.

New this year are various kids activities and games, all carnival style and winter-themed. The decor alone will thrill kiddies of all ages, especially the huge Christmas tree smack in the middle of all the fun, and the 70 unique trees designated for each Bergen County town. And don't miss special events like face painting, balloon art, live ice carving and more (check the calendar for details).

Tickets can be purchased online for just $14 presale and $16 GA, including unlimited skating with rentals and rides (kids under 3 free).

Van Saun County Park is located at 216 Forest Ave., Paramus. Start times vary by day, so check the online calendar before you head over.

Used with permission of New Jersey Family Magazine , an essential source for NJ moms on everything about parenting in New Jersey. Sign up for New Jersey Family's newsletter and get the best things to do in NJ, delivered straight to your inbox.

This post is brought to you in partnership with Rose's Razor's , the premier razor plan for the Modern Woman. Enter promo code NJ1015 for 15 percent off your first online purchase.

More from New Jersey 101.5: