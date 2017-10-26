Toms River police locate missing woman

TOMS RIVER — Police have located a woman reported missing on Wednesday.

A statement was issued by Toms River Police on Thursday morning that Mary Stonehill had been located but did not disclose any other details.

Police said Stonehill may have been at Double Trouble State Park in Berkeley Township yesterday/ She may also be driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra with New Jersey license plates ZNC 49U.

Police did not disclose her age, residence or the circumstances of her disappearance.

Stonehill is the second township resident to go missing this month. Martha Hesse, 79, left her Holiday City home and never returned.