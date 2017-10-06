Missing Toms River woman’s car found near lake

TOMS RIVER — Police are looking for an elderly woman who left her home on Thursday and never returned.

Toms River Police said 79-year-old Martha Hesse's husband called them around 6 p.m. after she drove away from her home on Mt. Fairweather Lane, in the Holiday City section of Toms River, and had not come home.

Hesse's car was located at a lake in the community. Boats were used to search the lake, and State Police used heat-sensing equipment from a helicopter overhead. Police also searched the neighborhood.

Police said Hesse left home without her cell phone, purse, wallet, cash, or credit cards. She may be distraught and in need of assistance.

Hesse is described as standing 5’5" tall and weighing 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She may have been wearing a T-shirt and pajama pants.

Toms River Police asked anyone with information about Hesse's whereabouts to call them at 732-349-0150, Ext. 1020.

