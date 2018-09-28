They got him! Accused child rapist David Hamilton captured

ASTON, Pennsylvania — Accused child rapist David Hamilton was captured on Friday morning by US Marshals.

Hamilton, who had eluded police for more than a week after being charged with 12 counts of sexual assault against two sisters, was seen in Morrisville and Trenton last Friday before being spotted in the woods of Solebury, Pennsylvania according to Solebury Police.

As Solebury Police led a manhunt for Hamilton last weekend, Meredith Custodio, a friend who was a heath care provider for a 78-year-old woman, allowed Hamilton to hide in the elderly woman's house, police said. Hamilton stole the woman's car on Tuesday and left the area, according to police.

He was seen in New Castle, Delaware on Wednesday morning.

Acting on a tip Hamilton was captured in Aston, Pennsylvania in Delaware County, Pennsylvania on Friday morning in a closet in a second floor bedroom of a home belonging to a female family member, Solebury Police said.

A high school and middle school were placed on lockdown on Friday morning, according to 6 ABC Action News .

Hamilton was a 20-year U.S. Army veteran who did two tours of duty in Iraq and was skilled at outdoor survival, according to police.

The Marshal's office offered a reward for information leading to Hamilton's capture.

