The search for New Jersey’s best hot dog

Okay, so I haven’t done much on the hot dog front lately but this weekend, I changed that. I made the hour and thirty minute drive from Jackson to Buttzville/Belvidere to try the legendary Hot Dog Johnny’s. l got there around 11:00 am on Saturday and was a little surprised to see the place was hopping. There were plenty of people in the parking lot eating in their cars and several people sitting at tables inside. I went in to the unassuming restaurant and ordered two hot dogs with mustard and onions.

Bill Doyle photo

The service from the window was quick and I sat down with my dogs, french fries, and birch beer. I was worried that the quick service would mean the hot dogs had been sitting for awhile, but they were both still hot. The flavor of the hot dogs was good, but, in my opinion, nothing special. The fries were crispy and hot and the birch beer was outstanding. One side note: They cook in peanut oil , so if you have an allergy, steer clear.

Bill Doyle photo

Compared to Rutt’s Hutt, the Hot Dog Johnny comes up short. If I lived closer, I would probably go again, but it wasn’t worth the ninety minute trip.

Bill Doyle photo

So now, I have to ask. Where can you get the best hot dog in all of New Jersey? Let us know in the comments below.