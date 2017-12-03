The only NJ company that’s among the best for women

Based on the feedback of anonymous female employees nationwide, work culture website Comparably has released a list of the top 50 large companies for women in 2017.

Just one New Jersey name made the cut.

ADP headquarters in Roseland (ADP)

On the same list as corporate giants Facebook, Google, Nike and Starbucks is human capital management solutions provider, ADP — founded in Paterson nearly 70 years ago and now headquartered in Roseland with offices across the globe.

About 54 percent of ADP's employees worldwide are women. Females make up about half of New Jersey's 4,500 ADP employees, according to chief diversity & corporate social responsibility officer Rita Mitjans.

"We make sure that we're constantly intentional about tapping into the female pool as part of our overall talent strategy," Mitjans told New Jersey 101.5.

Mitjans cites a "very focused effort" on driving the advancement of women in executive leadership. Specific programs over the past few years have resulted in a 7 percent jump in the representation of women at the executive level.

Mitjans said ADP not only has a keen sense of its workforce demographics, but the sentiment of the workforce as well. The engagement of workers is formally measured and tracked annually, she said, to spot any areas of opportunity.

Comparably's results are not ranked. The list counted large companies as organizations with more than 500 employees. Comparably also listed the best small/mid-size companies for women — with no representation by the Garden State.

"Seeking market rankings like this, especially those that are generated specifically be employee feedback ... is very meaningful," Mitjans said.

