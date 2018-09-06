This week is another contentious one in Washington, D.C. (but aren't they all?)

"The only friend I have in Washington is the Constitution," Jim Gearhart says in the latest installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play . "Really, nothing else. Nobody else there gives a damn about me or you."

So Jim's not exactly bothered by the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. He's amazed at the liberal bluster against the Trump appointee, in confirmation hearings this week.

"It's like they're distraught — they're going to go out and jump over the ledge — over the possibility that a person is going to get on the supreme court who will uphold the Constitution," Jim says.

By Jim's view, "the left wants to destroy the Constitution" — and that starts with attacks on the First and Second Amendments to it.

"First Amendment — by sheer intimidation, free speech doesn't exist anymore," Jim says.

That's just part of what Jim and Bob take on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

— Townsquare Media staff

