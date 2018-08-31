Teen injured ‘rail surfing’ on NJ Transit light rail train

JERSEY CITY — A teen injured his leg trying to "rail surf" on a NJ Transit light rail train on Thursday night.

The teen grabbed the southbound train at the Danforth Avenue station in Jersey City around 9:15 p.m. and fell as it pulled away from the station, according to NJ Transit spokeswoman Lisa Torbic.

He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment.

Service was initially suspended on the Hudson-Bergen Line but resumed, bypassing Danforth Avenue.

It’s the second time this week someone has jumped onto a moving train in New Jersey.

A "disturbed man" jumped onto a PATH train in Harrison on Tuesday night, according to an eyewitness account, before jumping off into the path of a NJ Transit train. He was taken into custody by Port Authority police.

