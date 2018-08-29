Man jumps on top of moving PATH train, police say

HARRISON — NJ Transit and PATH were suspended after a man jumped on top of a moving train early Wednesday morning.

Port Authority police said an incident involving an "emotionally disturbed person" led to the suspension of PATH service between Newark and World Trade Center at 11:30 p.m. He was held in custody while police searched his belongings on the train.

Passengers on board were transferred to another train and were transported to Newark, or got off at Harrison, according to police. After a sweep of the train by police, service was restored by 1 a.m.

According to an eyewitness account by Willy Whitelaw , a Harrison resident, the man jumped onto a PATH train between Harrison and Journal Square. The man jumped up and down on top of the train before leaping off, and narrowly avoided being hit by an oncoming NJ Transit train, according to Whitelaw.

Person being taken from Harrison PATH train (RLS Metro Breaking News)

News 12 New Jersey reported that several people were treated for heat exhaustion as power was cut to the train and the doors stayed closed without the air conditioner.

Photos from RLS Metro Breaking News showed at least one person being taken on a stretcher to an ambulance in front of the station.

Service on both PATH and NJ Transit was restored before the morning commute.

