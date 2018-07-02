Teen dies after drowning in ‘blue hole’ pond

MILLVILLE — A South Jersey boy who swam into the deep end of a pond and was rescued by his friends last Friday died over the weekend.

A group of three friends were swimming in the water of Menantico Pond water in Millville when a 17-year-old began to struggle after swimming into deep water, according to Millville Police Lt. Ross Hoffman. A third person helped pull the Brigdeton teen from under the water, Hoffman said.

He was initially hospitalized at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland and then taken to DuPont Hospital for Children in Delaware where he died on Sunday.

Hoffman compared the pond to a "Blue Hole," a fresh water pond in a former quarry with varying temperatures that can be 30-40 feet deep. It is part of the 300 acre Menantico Ponds Wildlife Management Area and is run by the Department of Environmental Protection.

Swimming is prohibited in the pond but many people still swim in the pond, according to Hoffman.

The identity of the teen was not disclosed.