Teen dies after being shot in head at Newark candlelight vigil

NEWARK — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head during a candlelight vigil on Saturday has died.

Four women between the ages of 16 and 20 were injured by gunfire that erupted as the neighborhood gathered to remember two teens who had been killed when they drove a car stolen from Elizabeth into the side of a house on Bergen Avenue.

The youngest victim, Jayla Green, died Thursday, according Katherine Carter, a spokeswoman for Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Carter said no arrests have been made.

A Go Fund Me page was created in support of her family.

The Essex County Sheriff Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction those connected with the shooting. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

