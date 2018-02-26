Teen arrested in school threat, had long gun at home, cops say

DUMONT — A student was led away in handcuffs after police investigated a threat against a North Jersey school — the latest in a series of actual or rumored threats against schools in the days after the mass shooting at a Florida high school.

A student was taken into custody around 1:15 p.m. after the school was put on lockdown and tactical teams responded to Dumont High School, according to an email sent to parents and obtained by NorthJersey.com.

Police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News a long gun was found at the 15-year-old's home — but stressed the gun hadn't been found in the school building, and his family was fully co-operative in their investigation.

The threat was initially made in a social media post, police told the news outlet.

A person who answered the phone at Dumont public school superintendent Emanuele Triggano's office said the district had no comment and hung up the phone.

The Bergen County Prosecutors Office is investigating the incident.

