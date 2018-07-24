Target stores in NJ will deliver to your door within hours

New Jersey residents who want all the comforts of Amazon Prime and all the products they know well from Target will have their dreams come true as the store unveils a new delivery service this week.

Starting on Thursday, customers around the state will be able to enroll in Shipt, Target's same-day delivery service. The initial service will begin from the stores in Atlantic City, East Brunswick, Mercer County, Monmouth County, Toms River and Vineland. Additional stores will be added on August 2 and 9.

The company said the new service will give customers in more than 2 million households access to Target's products, with some being delivered in as little as an hour. Target is offering a special membership rate of $49, compared to the regular rate of $99. Shipt customers get free, unlimited delivery on all orders of more than $35.

As part of the rollout Target also plans to hire more than 400 "shoppers" across the state. Similar to ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft, Shipt Shoppers will be paid to go to their local Target stores and deliver the items people order. To learn more about becoming a shopper click here .

Shipt will be added to the stores in Hackettstown, Morristown and North Jersey on August 2, along with stores in Edison, Jersey City and Newark. Shipt service will also be offered at the Morton Supermarket in Jersey City on August 9.

