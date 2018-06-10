Suspect at large after Deptford shoplifting ends in fatal gunfire

DEPTFORD — A township police officer was injured in the Saturday shoplifting incident that ended with one person in custody, one dead, and one currently on the loose.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office provided an update on the incident that happened at the Marshall's in the Deptford Crossing Shopping Center on Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the store about a reported shoplifting, which also involved a suspect already wanted in connection with a homicide, the prosecutor's office said.

Responding officers found three suspects with a "substantial amount of unpaid merchandise, according to the prosecutors. One of the suspects, identified as Philadelphia resident Raoul Gadson, was seen resisting while being held by loss prevention agents at the store and eventually fled on foot. Two other female suspects got into a Nissan Armada and attempted to drive off.

The driver of the Armada, identified as LaShanda Anderson, also of Philadelphia, ignored police instructions to stop, and instead struck one of the officers with her open driver-side door, the prosecutor's office said. Anderson continued to try and speed away, aiming for the second officer in the process. The officer fired three shots at the vehicle heading towards him, striking Anderson twice, according to the prosecutor's office.

The vehicle continued to move, narrowly missing the officer and going across the parking lot, before coming to a stop, the prosecutor's office said. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined her cause of death was "multiple gunshot wounds."

The passenger of her car, identified as Chanel Barnes, 27, of Philadelphia, was taken into custody and charged with shoplifting. She was taken to the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing. Gadson has been charged with second-degree robbery and assault charges. He remains at large, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office did not identify which of the three was suspected in the homicide or provide any information about the homicide. A story from 2015 from ABC 6 in Philadelphia said a woman with the same name and matching Anderson's age was involved in a shooting in Philadelphia. That incident started at a laundromat in the city and spilled out into the streets.

An argument over a broken windshield escalated to Anderson shooting a woman in both of her legs, police told the ABC affiliate at the time. She was charged with one count of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault and simple assault, the website reported.

Anderson was also connected to an organized retail theft ring in Delaware last year, according to a story on Delaware Online. Anderson along with two other people were connected to conspiring to steal from two Marshalls locations in Delaware last year, the website reported. A second article about the incident reported one of the suspects had turned themselves in, while Anderson and another were still at large as of November of last year.

Prosecutor Charles Fiore said his office will conduct a "comprehensive and objective investigation" into the incident. He encouraged anyone with information to contact Det. Anthony Garabarino at 856-466-6192 or 856-384-5500. Fiore asked anyone with information about Gadson's whereabouts to call 856-498-6238.

