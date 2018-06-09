Cops return fire on South Jersey shoplifters, report says

DEPTFORD — Violence broke out at a South Jersey shopping center for the second weekend in a row on Saturday afternoon.

A Deptford Police officer returned fire during the incident in the parking lot of the Marshall's store in the Deptford Crossing Shopping Center around 3:45 p.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. The prosecutor's office did not disclose additional details of the incident, including whether or not suspects are in custody, citing an ongoing investigation.

CBS Philly said authorities told them a person allegedly tried to shoplift a suitcase full of items from the store, and that shots were fired in the parking lot. A witness told Fox Philadelphia that two women and a man fired at police as they left the store, sending shoppers back inside for cover.

Seven teens and two adults were arrested last Saturday at the Hamilton Mall after a large fight broke out in the food court, along with several smaller scuffles around the mall. Customers and employees reported on social media feeling scared, with some stores locking their doors or security gates.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ