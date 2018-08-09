WAYNE — Just a few hours before Stormy Daniels was expected to take the stage at a local gentleman's club, the adult film star called the gig off.

A notice on the website for Lace Wayne said Daniels's lawyer Michael Avenatti informed them that the show was being canceled "for unspecified security reasons." The show was believed to be sold out with Daniels performing at 10:30 and midnight.

NorthJersey.com had reported that the club was doubling its security staff, and NJ.com reported she had planned to bring her own security as well.

Daryl Robinson, a marketing representative for the club told NJ.com he was "baffled" by the late cancellation. He said Lace had agreed to pay for a flight to get Daniels to New Jersey from Kansas City, which she did not board, and had spent more than $20,000 in preparation for the appearance.

Robinson told NJ.com that customers who had already bought tickets for the show would be refunded.

