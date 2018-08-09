President Trump and Stormy Daniels — both in Jersey tonight

WAYNE — The porn star who says she said had an affair with a married Donald Trump more than a decade ago will be dancing on Thursday just 40 minutes from Trump's Bedminster golf club, where he's been spending the week.

Stormy Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — is scheduled to dance at Lace in Wayne .

Daniels has made headlines for her lawsuit, which is seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed just before Trump was elected president.

The Wayne club is offering tickets for $25 to see Daniels, or $100 to reserve a table, which also includes "a bottle of your choice," the website says. When Lace first announced the appearance, they promoted the fact that people are "probably very aware of Stormy Daniels in 2018 with all the media and news coverage about her."

Lace Wayne website

Daniels' presence is also bringing increased security to Lace, according to NorthJersey.com . That will include double the number of bouncers usually seen at the club.

The New Jersey appearance is part of Daniels' "Make America Horny Again" tour, a play on the president's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with Daniels expected to perform at 10:30 p.m. and midnight.

