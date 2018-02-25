Stevens giving admissions pass for Parkland walkout discipline

TRENTON — At least one New Jersey college said it will not penalize any high school student who is disciplined for participating in a walkout in connection to the recent mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken is the first New Jersey school to join several dozen colleges and universities around the country stating that disciplinary action taken against any participants will not be held against them in the admissions process.

"At Stevens we value the expression of thought and the desire to make the world a better place. Your participation in peaceful protest, and any resulting disciplinary actions, will not negatively impact your application for admission," Dean of Undergraduate Williams Jackie Williams said in a message on Twitter.

Also on the list of schools following a similar approach are Penn State, Yale, Brown, Dartmouth, MIT and Lafayette.

One other New Jersey college told New Jersey 101.5 they are considering the policy, while several others have not yet responded to a message.

A walkout is planned on Wednesday, March 14 to mark the one month anniversary of the shooting at the Parkland, Florida school that killed 17. Students across the country including New Jersey have indicated their interest in participating on the organization's website.

While some schools districts are considering how they will handle the walkout, one Texas district said students who walk face a three day out-of-school suspension. District administrators have said any student who participates will be disciplined.

The superintendents at Southern Regional in Stafford Township and Middletown South said students who walked out to mark the one week anniversary will not face discipline.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Are you joining the anti-gun violence events? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or on Twitter @DanalexanderNJ