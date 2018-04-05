Spring Lake PD’s quick response brought man back to life

This Friday, we will honor the members of the Spring Lake Police Department who responded to a call involving an unresponsive 56 year old man. The quick response and action providing CPR saved his life. This is yet another example of how police officers are there to thwart crime, save lives and help make our communities better. Thank you to all the officers involved in this life saving effort. Here's the post form the department's Facebook page:

Nominate a #BlueFriday Honoree Help us honor NJ's top police officers that go above and beyond the call of duty for #BlueFriday. Fill out the quick form and let us know who we should honor. Police Officer's Name and Title/Rank *

Police Unit Location *

Tell us a little about the officer and why they should be highlighted *

Your Name * First Last

Your Contact Email *

Your Contact Phone # *

Captcha

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: