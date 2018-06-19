Sports bets Governor Murphy could have made…

Sports betting has finally come to New Jersey with Governor Phil Murphy wagering $20 on Germany to win the World Cup when he started it off at Monmouth Park. Will it make money for New Jersey? I hope so, more so I hope we get to benefit from that money in the form of some kind of tax break or at least see where the money is going.

Having said that, I asked what would you bet on if you were at Monmouth Park and here are some of the answers... followed by my comments.

Stephen Rothandler: "On the Giants to win the Super Bowl"... I like the way that man thinks!

Keith Vena: "Will the Miss America organization change their decision and keep the Swimsuit competition in the pageant"... It would have been nice to bet on the swimsuit competition itself!

Joseph Mangiaracina: "EAGLES BACK TO BACK SUPERBOWL VICTORIES"... We got a lot of these but what do they know?





Ed Rufolo: "Yankees to win the WS. I hate the Yankees but money is money"... Can't argue that but I'm a Yankee fan.

Colin Coogan: "NCAA college football futures, FIFA world cup"... Football futures?

Jerry Carr: "That the Warriors sweep the Cavs"... Hindsight being 20-20, imagine if they started this a week ago and we could have bet that?

Andrew Sokol: That the Mets will win less than 70 games"... That's more of an over/under.

Peter Delutis: "Our very own Martin Truex Jr. to win the NASCAR Monster energy CUP"

Ken Bozzelli: "Is Murphy raising taxes a sport?"... I think for him it is...get ready for the other shoe.

More from New Jersey 101.5: