South Jersey man robbed same TD Bank three times, cops say

OAKLYN — The TD Bank branch that was robbed this week has not only been hit before, but also robbed by the same person, according to police.

The suspect of the robbery on April 15 was caught on surveillance camera as he passed a note to a teller at the White Horse Pike location before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money, police said at the time.

The man was identified by Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo.as Bernard Herman, 37, of Haddon Township.

When Herman was taken into custody at his home for the most recent robbery police found evidence linking him to other robberies at the same branch on January 1, 2016 and April 15, 2018, Colalillo said. Herman was charged with three counts of robbery and taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

More From New Jersey 101.5