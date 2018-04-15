Police investigating Camden County bank robbery

OAKLYN — A man made off with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a local TD Bank branch, and police are hoping the public can help identify him.

The incident happened at the branch at 1130 White Horse Pike at around 12:42 on Sunday afternoon, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. The man was described as wearing a tan beanie, a dark puffy jacket, jeans, and light colored shoes. Upon entering the branch he gave a note to the teller and left with the money, according to the prosecutor's office.

There was no weapon shown during the incident and nobody was injured, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Det. Matt McKown at 856-225-8491 or the Oaklyn Police Department at 856-854-0049. Information can also be submitted to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

