Son denies killing mom, putting body in trash — says she had $11M

MORRIS TOWNSHIP — The adult son charged with dumping his own mother's body in the garbage at her home in Morris Township says he didn't do it -- but that his mother was worth $11 million.

Jared Eng, 22, was arrested on Feb. 5 and has been in jail at Riker's Island. He, Caitlyn O'Rourke, 21, and Jennifer Lopez, 18, each are charged with concealing a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

According to a criminal complaint, O’Rourke told them that Eng and Lopez called her and while on speaker phone, Eng admitted to killing his mother, Paula Chin, and said that it took her “a while to die.”

But Eng told the New York Post last week that he "didn't kill her" and that he wanted to clear his name. During a sit-down interview, Eng also said that his mother had upward of $11 million dollars in the bank, and was generous with it, telling the Post "She gave me everything."

The criminal complaint against Eng and Lopez said they made two trips from Chin's Manhattan apartment on Vestry Street and her Morris Township home on Bailey Hollow Road. The first trip was very early in the morning on Jan. 31, followed by another cross-Hudson trip on the afternoon of Feb. 1, the complaint states.

O'Rouke said she went with Eng and Lopez the second time, and that they took Chin’s body, stuffed in a garbage bag and put it into an outside trash container, according to police. They also brought clothing that belonged to Chin, which they washed while in New Jersey, the complaint states.

Police said in addition to Chin's body, they recovered bloody rubber gloves, swabs of blood stains on the floor inside the garage, and duct tape from the NJ home.

Eng and his older brother are set to inherit an undisclosed amount of cash. Their father, Philip Eng died in 2008, and his will filed in Morris County Surrogate’s Court left everything to his wife, according to the Post. The will also said that if she died, their sons would split the estate.

Eng's case has been adjourned until Feb. 27, according to the Office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. on Monday evening.

Lopez's case was adjourned until March 14.

The D.A.'s Office did not have guidance on O'Rourke.

