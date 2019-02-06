Son charged after mom’s body found in garbage in NJ, report says

MORRIS TOWNSHIP — A woman reported missing from Manhattan was found dead outside the house she owns in Morris County, and one of her sons has been accused of hiding her body.

The Daily Record , citing unnamed law enforcement officials, reported that the body of Paula Chin, 65, was found in a garbage can outside the Bailey Hollow Road.

Chin was reported missing from Manhattan on Monday, Feb. 4. Authorities have not said how she died and nobody has been charged with killing her.

Her body was found the day after she went missing.

Chin's 22-year-old son, Manhattan resident Jared Eng, was among three people charged with concealment of a corpse.

Paula Chin (NYPD)

Jennifer Lopez, 18, of Manhattan, and Caitlyn O'Rourke, 21, of Patterson, New York, also face the same charge, according to NYPD Lieutenant John Grimpel.

A spokesman for the Morris County Prosecutor's Office would not say whether his office would file separate charges against the three charged in New York. He said said the NYPD was leading the investigation.

A cause of death has not yet been established, Grimpel said.

Mother's body found at Morris home (Weichert Realtors)

The home at 21 Bailey Hollow Road is owned by "Eng, Phillip and Paula C" according to Morris County records . The property was listed as a rental in 2015 for a few months by Weichert Realtors , according to Zillow. ​

