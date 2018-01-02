Soldier based in Fort Lee killed in Afghanistan

ThinkStock

KABUL, Afghanistan — A member of the U.S. Army based in Fort Lee has been killed fighting in eastern Afghanistan.

Sen. Cory Booker says the Army had identified the dead soldier as Mihail Golin, of Fort Lee, New Jersey.

A military statement issued Tuesday said four other soldiers were wounded in the Jan. 1 battle in the Achin district of Nangarhar province. It said two of the wounded were in stable condition and the other two have returned to duty.

Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, says “we are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own.”

The United States formally concluded its combat mission in Afghanistan at the end of 2014 but still carries out operations against the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate, both of which are active in Nangarhar.

